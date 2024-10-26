DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DBSDY remained flat at $118.53 on Friday. 35,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.75. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $126.99.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.5768 per share. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

