Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.79). 678,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,270,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.87).

Funding Circle Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £430.18 million, a PE ratio of 98.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.55.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Oliver White sold 129,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £176,623.20 ($229,321.22). In related news, insider Samir Desai sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £5,000,000 ($6,491,820.31). Also, insider Oliver White sold 129,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.77), for a total value of £176,623.20 ($229,321.22). 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.