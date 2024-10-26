Insider Buying: System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Insider Acquires 2,305 Shares of Stock

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) insider Conrad Bona acquired 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 629 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £14,498.45 ($18,824.27).
System1 Group Price Performance
Shares of LON SYS1 opened at GBX 612.50 ($7.95) on Friday. System1 Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 168.16 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 809 ($10.50). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 709.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 615.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of £77.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,828.13 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on System1 Group from GBX 615 ($7.98) to GBX 630 ($8.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
System1 Group Company Profile
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
Featured Stories
