Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $160.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average of $130.90. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $164.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191 in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,620 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,640 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.