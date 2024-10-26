Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Trading Down 14.6% – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.40 and last traded at C$32.40. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.95.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Trading Down 14.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.96.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

