Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 271.1% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Murata Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS MRAAY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.09. 298,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,726. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

