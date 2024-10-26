National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA)

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

MTA opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $352.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 125.0% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

