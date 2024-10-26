Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.16. 858,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 669,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.42.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.32.

