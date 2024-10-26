RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 12,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 45,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RenovoRx from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

