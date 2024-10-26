Seele-N Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.63 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,866.37 or 1.00097237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012771 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00058204 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041173 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

