Short Interest in China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Declines By 72.1%

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the September 30th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.

China MeiDong Auto Price Performance

Shares of CMEIF stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Friday. China MeiDong Auto has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

China MeiDong Auto Company Profile

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

