Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Increases By 400.0%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MAWHY stock remained flat at $16.61 during midday trading on Friday. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

