Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Increases By 400.0%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Man Wah Price Performance
MAWHY stock remained flat at $16.61 during midday trading on Friday. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.
About Man Wah
