Uniswap Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.58 billion and $278.70 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $7.63 or 0.00011426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00103302 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.01268154 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1113 active market(s) with $164,430,396.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.