Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.90. 3,692,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,065,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,572 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after acquiring an additional 666,214 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,887,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $251,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546,530 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $242,491,000 after purchasing an additional 461,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

