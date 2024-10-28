BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Down 51.0% in October

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BIVI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,843,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,227. BioVie has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($6.60) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioVie stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) by 276.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of BioVie worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

