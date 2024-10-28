Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $201-207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.82 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALX. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE CALX traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 841,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,564. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. Calix has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $45.15.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

