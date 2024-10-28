Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,652,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,632,936 shares.The stock last traded at $15.51 and had previously closed at $13.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. Canadian Solar's revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

