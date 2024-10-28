COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDP stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $32.56. 1,499,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,537. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -113.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDP. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDP

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.