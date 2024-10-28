COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56.
COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CDP stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $32.56. 1,499,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,537. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDP. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDP
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
COPT Defense Properties Company Profile
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than COPT Defense Properties
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.