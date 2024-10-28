Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCOMP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.13. 1,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $21.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

