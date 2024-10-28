Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DCOMP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.13. 1,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $21.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.
