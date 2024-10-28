ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.99 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $19.99 million and $22,623.27 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,501.04 or 0.99795614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006823 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00056891 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0902831 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,654.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

