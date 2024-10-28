Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Franklin Street Properties Price Performance
Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. 659,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.72.
Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. The business had revenue of $30.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
