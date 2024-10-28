Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. 659,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. The business had revenue of $30.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 25.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 458,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,549,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 1,970,790 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 123.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 33,233 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 38.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 61,038 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,236,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

