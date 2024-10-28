Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.97 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 14088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

