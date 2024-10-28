GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $217.71 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $22.26 or 0.00031962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $217.71 million and approximately $20.80 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GMX’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,780,666 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

