Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. Harmonic also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-$0.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.82. 2,557,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,060.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

