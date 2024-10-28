On October 28, 2024, Integral Acquisition Corporation 1, a Delaware corporation trading on NASDAQ under the symbol INTEU, announced the adjournment of its special meeting. The meeting, originally slated as an annual meeting of stockholders, was reconvened without conducting any business and is now scheduled for October 31, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The purpose of the adjournment is to extend the time frame for redemptions and reversals of redemptions concerning Integral Acquisition Corporation 1. The Special Meeting was called to address several proposals. These include a proposition to amend the company’s Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation, intending to extend the deadline for consummating a business combination from November 5, 2024, to November 5, 2025. This extension will occur on a monthly basis or any earlier date determined by the Board of Directors.

Furthermore, there will be proposals to re-elect James Cotton and Stuart Hutton as Class II directors of the Board until the 2027 annual meeting or until successors are elected and qualified. Additionally, shareholders will consider voting to ratify the appointment of Marcum LP as the independent accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The record date for the Special Meeting is September 19, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online, by mail, or telephone, using the instructions provided on the proxy card. Votes will be accepted up to and during the rescheduled meeting, and shareholders who have already voted need not take further action, including those who have sold their shares after the Record Date.

As part of the adjournment, the Company has extended the deadline for holders of its Class A common stock from the initial public offering. These shareholders can now submit shares for redemption concerning the Extension Amendment Proposal until October 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to withdraw redemption requests may do so by requesting the transfer agent to return the shares before the rescheduled meeting.

No signatures were provided in this filing concerning the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

