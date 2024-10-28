Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 738.5% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,879. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

