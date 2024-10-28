Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 27.7% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 256,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.54. 261,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,260. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.