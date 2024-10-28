ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the September 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ioneer Trading Up 7.9 %

IONR traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 161,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,128. ioneer has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

