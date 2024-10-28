iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,179 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IFGL traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.17. 10,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,231. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

