iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.97 and last traded at $91.10, with a volume of 1571892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

