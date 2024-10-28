iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.97 and last traded at $91.10, with a volume of 1571892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.
The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
