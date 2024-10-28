John J. Iv Zollinger Sells 267 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) EVP John J. Iv Zollinger sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $12,236.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,072.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Home Bancorp stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,495. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $386.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Home Bancorp from $48.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 531.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

