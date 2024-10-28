Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 30th

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, October 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KZR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. 1,133,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 9.58. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

