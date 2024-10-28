Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.38-4.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28.
Several research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.
In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
