MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.24 and last traded at $118.24. Approximately 148,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 563,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.20, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $457,493.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,566.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $713,610.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,564.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $457,493.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,566.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,861 shares of company stock valued at $69,430,533. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

