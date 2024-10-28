Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Nano has a market capitalization of $110.06 million and $1.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,755.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.69 or 0.00522817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00101397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.91 or 0.00233546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00023015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00072188 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

