NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,220,750.95 in Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 223,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,220,750.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,726,105.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeuroPace alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Ltd. Kck sold 147 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $884.94.

On Monday, October 21st, Ltd. Kck sold 3,720 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $22,692.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,878 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $30,682.62.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $45,333.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,362.74.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $16,332.20.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $23,126.46.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

Shares of NPCE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,951. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. NeuroPace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 20.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 56.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 46.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NPCE

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.