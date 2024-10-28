Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.08. Approximately 167,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 64,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $900.79 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $111.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $2,086,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

