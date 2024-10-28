P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

Shares of PTSI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. 13,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $337.22 million, a P/E ratio of -140.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.