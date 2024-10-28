P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance
Shares of PTSI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. 13,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $337.22 million, a P/E ratio of -140.82 and a beta of 1.12.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
