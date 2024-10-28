PLANET (PLANET) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

PLANET (PLANET) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $102,454.46 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PLANET has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PLANET token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,797.09 or 1.00016754 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,590.95 or 0.99721358 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLANET’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000397 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $87,239.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

