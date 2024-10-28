Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the September 30th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Probe Gold Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROBF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,714. Probe Gold has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

