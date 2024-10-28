Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Up 164.3% in October

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the September 30th total of 61,900 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. 41,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

