QUASA (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,116.29

QUASA (QUA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 63.1% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $149,559.10 and approximately $1,116.29 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,501.04 or 0.99795614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006823 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00056891 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00181865 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $809.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

