Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SLM (SLM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SLM (NASDAQ: SLM):

10/24/2024 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – SLM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2024 – SLM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – SLM is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $22.35. 2,101,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

Get SLM Co alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

SLM Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at SLM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,811.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SLM by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SLM by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SLM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.