Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.27-4.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.75. 739,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $75.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.