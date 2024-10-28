Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 100412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Repsol Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

