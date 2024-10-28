Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Declines By 53.5%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the September 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

BKRIY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,704. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Bank of Ireland Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

