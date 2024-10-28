Short Interest in CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Grows By 16.7%

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
CIB Marine Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %
CIBH traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $28.75. 990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998. CIB Marine Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.
CIB Marine Bancshares Company Profile
