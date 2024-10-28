Short Interest in CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Grows By 16.7%

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CIB Marine Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

CIBH traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $28.75. 990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998. CIB Marine Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

CIB Marine Bancshares Company Profile

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. It provides deposit accounts comprising checking, savings, and time deposits. The company offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

