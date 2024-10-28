Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Rises By 89.3%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the September 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Disco Price Performance
DSCSY stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 800,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.11. Disco has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $42.93.
About Disco
