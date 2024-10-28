Short Interest in Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Rises By 22.2%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Shares of BPOPM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.84. 598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $26.25.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

