Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 359,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

SPRB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. 732,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.40. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 450.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

